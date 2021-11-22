dayton-daily-news logo
Millner, Rollins lead Toledo past Charlotte 98-86

Setric Millner Jr. had a career-high 27 points as Toledo beat Charlotte 98-86

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. scored 27 points as Toledo topped Charlotte 98-86 on Monday.

Ryan Rollins added 22 points, RayJ Dennis chipped in 21 and JT Shumate had 17 points for Toledo (3-1).

Clyde Trapp Jr. scored 24 points for the 49ers (3-1). Jahmir Young added 20 points and Austin Butler had 17 points.

