Millner scores 21 as Toledo knocks off Bowling Green 91-77

23 minutes ago
Setric Millner Jr.’s 21 points helped Toledo defeat Bowling Green 91-77

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr.'s 21 points helped Toledo defeat Bowling Green 91-77 on Saturday.

Millner also added seven rebounds for the Rockets (15-6, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Rayj Dennis added 21 points plus five rebounds and six assists. EJ Farmer finished with 15 points.

Leon Ayers III led the Falcons (10-11, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Rashaun Agee added 14 points and six rebounds, and Samari Curtis had 14 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

