Millner scores 32 as Toledo beats Central Michigan 99-65

news
48 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 99-65 on Tuesday night led by Setric Millner Jr.'s 32 points

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr.'s 32 points led Toledo over Central Michigan 99-65 on Tuesday night.

Millner added six rebounds for the Rockets (24-6, 15-2 Mid-American Conference). Rayj Dennis scored 21 points and added six assists. EJ Farmer recorded 15 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. The Rockets extended their winning streak to 14 games.

The Chippewas (10-20, 5-12) were led by Reggie Bass, who posted 27 points and four assists. Markus Harding added nine points for Central Michigan. In addition, Marc Garland II finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

