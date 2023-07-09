X

Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds Sunday

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds (50-40, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-42, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Ben Lively (0-0); Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Milwaukee is 25-21 at home and 48-42 overall. The Brewers have a 25-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 50-40 record overall and a 27-19 record in road games. Reds hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .282 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 46 walks and 46 RBI. William Contreras is 14-for-41 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 51 RBI for the Reds. Joey Votto is 9-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 8-2, .281 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

