dayton-daily-news logo
X

Milwaukee faces Cleveland after Antetokounmpo's 42-point performance

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Milwaukee visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in the Bucks' 128-119 win against the New Orleans Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks (22-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in the Bucks' 128-119 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Cavaliers are 4-2 in division play. Cleveland ranks eighth in the NBA shooting 37.0% from deep, led by Isaiah Mobley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 11-4 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Jrue Holiday averaging 7.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 117-102 on Nov. 26. Antetokounmpo scored 38 points to help lead the Bucks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 20.7 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.3 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.0 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 106.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES:

Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured
2
Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV will serve life in prison...
3
Miami University teams with Amazon to offer free, reduced tuition to...
4
Firefighter injured in Clark County house fire
5
7 holiday-themed events in SW Ohio to check out through the beginning...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top