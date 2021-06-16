Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati after Anderson's strong performance

The Brewers are 17-12 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .210 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .320.

The Reds are 18-12 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .249 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .351.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Lucas Sims earned his fourth victory and Kyle Farmer went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Cincinnati. Brad Boxberger registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .220.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits and 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .207 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.