Milwaukee meets BG in Fort Myers

news
1 hour ago
Milwaukee and Bowling Green are set to collide in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers

Milwaukee (1-2) vs. Bowling Green (1-3)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Bowling Green will meet in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Bowling Green lost 90-84 to Norfolk State on Friday, while Milwaukee came up short in an 81-45 game against Florida on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bowling Green's Daeqwon Plowden, Myron Gordon and Trey Diggs have collectively scored 42 percent of all Falcons points this season.BRILLIANT BALDWIN JR.: Patrick Baldwin Jr. has connected on 21.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last three games. He's also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is ranked 10th in all of Division I with an average of 79.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

