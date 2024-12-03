Milwaukee plays Youngstown State, looks to stop road skid

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Panthers take on Youngstown State.

The Penguins have gone 4-0 in home games. Youngstown State ranks sixth in the Horizon with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Abby Liber averaging 6.0.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Milwaukee averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Youngstown State is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is shooting 37.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Penguins.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers.

