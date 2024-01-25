Milwaukee takes home win streak into matchup with Cleveland

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Cleveland aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Bucks are 24-11 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee averages 124.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 18-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is sixth in the NBA with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 7.8.

The 124.6 points per game the Bucks average are 14.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (110.1). The Bucks average 114.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 120.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 126-116 on Jan. 25. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 60.3% and averaging 31.1 points for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 120.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.