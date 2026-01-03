Milwaukee takes on conference rival Cleveland State

BOTTOM LINE: Jada Leonard and Cleveland State visit Jorey Buwalda and Milwaukee on Sunday.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 in home games. Milwaukee allows 65.6 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Vikings are 2-3 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

Milwaukee's average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rita Gomes averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 4.2 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Buwalda is averaging 12.8 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Colbi Maples is averaging 15.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Vikings. Izzi Zingaro is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.