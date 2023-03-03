X
Dark Mode Toggle

Milwaukee tops Wright State 87-70 in Horizon quarterfinals

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by BJ Freeman's 29 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Wright State Raiders 87-70 in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman had 29 points in Milwaukee's 87-70 victory against Wright State on Thursday night in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals

Freeman also added six rebounds for the Panthers (20-10). Elijah Jamison scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Kentrell Pullian was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Trey Calvin led the way for the Raiders (17-14) with 28 points and four steals. Wright State also got 12 points from Brandon Noel. Alex Huibregste also had nine points.

Milwaukee took the lead with 19:17 left in the first half and did not give it up. Freeman led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-27 at the break. Milwaukee pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 19 points. They were outscored by Wright State in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Freeman led the way with a team-high 17 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
State patrol: Middletown man struck and killed on I-75 was walking away...
2
Miami University student group wants ‘morning-after’ birth control...
3
Springfield funeral business unveils new $2M building, The Landing
4
WATCH: Drone video shows potential path of storm in Madison Twp.
5
CDC warns of Shigella, a bacteria causing inflammatory diarrhea
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top