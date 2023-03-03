Milwaukee tops Wright State 87-70 in Horizon quarterfinals

Freeman also added six rebounds for the Panthers (20-10). Elijah Jamison scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Kentrell Pullian was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Trey Calvin led the way for the Raiders (17-14) with 28 points and four steals. Wright State also got 12 points from Brandon Noel. Alex Huibregste also had nine points.