Milwaukee visits Callaghan and Wright State

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Milwaukee after Solomon Callaghan scored 20 points in Wright State's 88-73 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Raiders have gone 5-2 at home. Wright State averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-0 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wright State averages 78.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 79.3 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The Raiders and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is averaging 15.4 points for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.4 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amar Augillard is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.2 points. Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.