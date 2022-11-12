dayton-daily-news logo
Minnesota faces Cleveland, aims to stop 3-game slide

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Minnesota will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Timberwolves play Cleveland

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Cleveland.

Cleveland went 44-38 overall with a 25-16 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 105.7 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Minnesota finished 46-36 overall a season ago while going 20-21 on the road. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 113.3 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

