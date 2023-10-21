Minnesota hosts Columbus in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-2, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -218, Blue Jackets +179; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 26-14-4 record at home last season. The Wild averaged 3.1 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 21.4% (54 total power-play goals).

Columbus went 25-48-9 overall and 9-25-7 on the road last season. The Blue Jackets scored 213 total goals last season (2.6 per game on 29.3 shots per game).

INJURIES: Wild: Matt Boldy: out (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.