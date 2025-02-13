Minnesota plays No. 9 Ohio State for conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Amaya Battle and Minnesota take on Taylor Thierry and No. 9 Ohio State in Big Ten action.

The Buckeyes have gone 11-0 at home. Ohio State averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 7-6 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Mallory Heyer averaging 7.3.

Ohio State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Minnesota scores 14.4 more points per game (74.6) than Ohio State allows to opponents (60.2).

The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Gray is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14 points and 1.7 steals. Jaloni Cambridge is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Grocholski is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 11.5 points. Battle is shooting 41.2% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.