Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against Columbus

The Blue Jackets are 14-16-1 in road games. Columbus is sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on March 11, Columbus won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 33 goals, adding 45 assists and collecting 78 points. Kevin Fiala has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Patrik Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 25 goals and has 48 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.