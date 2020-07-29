Minnesota reaches quarters of MLS tourney beating Columbus

Columbus was without Gyasi Zardes and Darlington Nagbe for the shootout after they were subbed out earlier in the match. Miller guessed correctly on Chris Cadden’s attempt in the third round, diving to his right and giving Minnesota the advantage.

It was Miller’s second save of the match from the penalty spot. He denied Zardes in the 79th minute with a terrific diving save, but the rebound bounced right back to Zardes and he scored into the open net to pull the Crew even. The penalty came after a careless challenge by Jose Aja in the penalty area. Aja was late and clipped the foot of Derrick Etienne Jr., giving the Crew a clear penalty kick.

But the rebound off the saved penalty was the only great scoring chance for Columbus as the Crew struggled to break down the Minnesota defense all night.

Robin Lod scored in the 17th minute to give Minnesota the early advantage and the Loons nearly made it stand up for the entire match. It was the first goal allowed by Columbus during the Florida tournament and just the second surrendered all season.

“It's been just a matter of time to get on the scoresheet,” said Lod, who scored his first goal of the tournament. “Of course it's nice that it came at this point and brings some more confidence for sure.”

Columbus was viewed as a favorite after a dominant performance in the group stage as the only team to win all three group matches in the tournament. The Crew had convincing wins over FC Cincinnati and the New York Red Bulls before capping the group stage with a 1-0 win over Atlanta United.

“We leave here with our heads high,” Columbus coach Caleb Porter said. "You can’t take away what this group has done in those first three games.”

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (6) tries to take the ball from Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) as Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper (77) comes from behind during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay Credit: Reinhold Matay

Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) and Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay Credit: Reinhold Matay

Columbus Crew midfielder Luis Diaz (12) and Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay Credit: Reinhold Matay

Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller (1) makes the game winning save on a penalty kick against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay Credit: Reinhold Matay

Minnesota United celebrates a win after a series of penalty kicks over Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay Credit: Reinhold Matay