X

Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians play in game 3 of series

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins lead 2-0 in a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (25-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-27, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (2-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -136, Guardians +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians with a 2-0 series lead.

Minnesota is 31-27 overall and 18-12 in home games. The Twins are 21-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 25-32 record overall and a 13-17 record on the road. The Guardians have an 11-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .220 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI. Willi Castro is 11-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with eight home runs while slugging .441. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-45 with four doubles, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (ribs), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield trucking company explosion, fire: ‘It was a lot of fire.’
2
Crash closes eastbound Ohio 63 in Monroe
3
Tick-borne illnesses on the rise across region: Here’s why
4
Thousands expected at Hamilton Pride festival Saturday
5
Springfield man charged with murder of meat market owner
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top