Minor scores 18, hits game-winning 3-pointer as Pittsburgh hands Ohio State first loss, 67-66

Minor, Cameron Corhen and Barry Dunning Jr. each scored 18 for the Panthers (5-3). Corhen added 10 rebounds.

The Panthers led by 12 points on multiple occasions in the first half, going up 16-4 within the first six minutes. The Buckeyes responded with an 11-0 run, before allowing a 9-0 run and a 34-24 halftime lead for the Panthers.

The Buckeyes (6-1) took the lead for the first time with 8:41 remaining in the second half.

Devin Royal scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, going 4 of 8 from deep and scoring 17 in the second half. Bruce Thornton had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Christoph Tilly had all 10 of his points in the second half, making all eight of his free throws. Ohio State was 13 for 13 at the free-throw line, while Pittsburgh was 9 for 15.

The Panthers shot 37.9% (11 for 29) from the field in the second half, while the Buckeyes shot 46.4% (13 for 28).

Up next

Ohio State: The Buckeyes face Northwestern on the road on December 6.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers host Texas A&M on Tuesday.

