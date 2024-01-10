Mirambeaux scores 21 off the bench, Miami (OH) takes down Buffalo 86-65

Anderson Mirambeaux scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead the Miami (OH) RedHawks over the Buffalo Bulls 86-65
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Anderson Mirambeaux's 21 points off of the bench helped lead Miami (OH) to an 86-65 victory against Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Mirambeaux finished 10 of 13 from the field for the RedHawks (7-8, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Bryce Bultman scored 14 points and added six assists. Ryan Mabrey shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Bulls (2-13, 1-2) were led in scoring by Shawn Fulcher, who finished with 20 points. Buffalo also got 14 points from Ryan Sabol. In addition, Lloyd McVeigh finished with seven points.

Miami (OH) took the lead with 4:04 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-36 at halftime, with Mirambeaux racking up 13 points. Miami (OH) pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead. They outscored Buffalo by 19 points in the final half, as Bultman led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

