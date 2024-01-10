Mirambeaux scores 21 off the bench, Miami (OH) takes down Buffalo 86-65

The Bulls (2-13, 1-2) were led in scoring by Shawn Fulcher, who finished with 20 points. Buffalo also got 14 points from Ryan Sabol. In addition, Lloyd McVeigh finished with seven points.

Miami (OH) took the lead with 4:04 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-36 at halftime, with Mirambeaux racking up 13 points. Miami (OH) pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead. They outscored Buffalo by 19 points in the final half, as Bultman led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.