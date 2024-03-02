Mirambeaux's 11 lead Miami (OH) past Eastern Michigan 52-37

Led by Anderson Mirambeaux's 11 points, the Miami (OH) RedHawks defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 52-37 on Saturday
news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
X

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Anderson Mirambeaux had 11 points in Miami (OH)'s 52-37 win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Mirambeaux shot 4 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the RedHawks (15-14, 9-7 Mid-American Conference). Darweshi Hunter scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Bradley Dean shot 3 for 9, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

Jalin Billingsley led the Eagles (12-17, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Orlando Lovejoy added eight points for Eastern Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark County church, cemeteries damaged by tornado; cleanup continues
2
2nd man sentenced to prison in West Chester gang-related shooting death
3
WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison...
4
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports
5
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top