Mirambeaux's 19 help Miami (OH) knock off Akron 70-68

Darweshi Hunter hit the winning jumper with 1 second left, Anderson Mirambeaux added 19 points and the Miami RedHawks defeated the Akron Zips 70-68
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Darweshi Hunter hit the winning jumper with 1 second left and Anderson Mirambeaux added 19 points in Miami of Ohio's 70-68 win over Akron on Saturday.

Mirambeaux shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line for the RedHawks (10-10, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Eian Elmer scored 13 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Hunter had 13 points and was 5 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

Ali Ali led the way for the Zips (15-5, 7-1) with 23 points. Enrique Freeman added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Akron. In addition, Greg Tribble had seven points. The loss snapped Akron's seven-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

