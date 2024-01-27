Mirambeaux's 19 help Miami (OH) knock off Akron 70-68

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Darweshi Hunter hit the winning jumper with 1 second left and Anderson Mirambeaux added 19 points in Miami of Ohio's 70-68 win over Akron on Saturday.

Mirambeaux shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line for the RedHawks (10-10, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Eian Elmer scored 13 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Hunter had 13 points and was 5 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range).