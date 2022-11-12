dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mississippi State beats Akron 73-54 in Philadelphia

news
1 hour ago
Tolu Smith had 26 points and eight rebounds, D

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tolu Smith had 26 points and eight rebounds, D.J. Jeffries added 15 points and Mississippi State beat Akron 73-54 on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

Smith was 11 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 at the stripe, nearly missing his career high of 27 points. Shakeel Moore had six points, six rebounds and four steals for Mississippi State (2-0), which was participating in the Barstool Invitational.

Mississippi State led 35-27 at halftime. Akron took a 39-38 lead after opening the second half on a 12-3 run, but the Bulldogs scored 21 of the next 26 points to go ahead by double-digits for good at 59-44.

Xavier Castaneda had 20 points and six assists for Akron (1-1). Enrique Freeman, the reigning MAC defensive play of the year, added nine points.

On Monday, Mississippi State overcame an early 12-point deficit en route to a 63-44 season-opening rout of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, a NCAA Tournament team from a season ago. The Bulldogs face Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a Sunday

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
New law, new approaches to address lagging reading scores at schools
2
New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at...
3
Monroe voters overwhelmingly pass 3 charter amendments
4
Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies
5
Greg Landsman declares victory over incumbent Steve Chabot in Ohio’s...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top