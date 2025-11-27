Missouri hosts Cleveland State following Ryan's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Missouri after Preist Ryan scored 21 points in Cleveland State's 109-56 victory over the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Missouri has a 5-0 record against teams over .500.

The Vikings are 0-3 in road games. Cleveland State is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 82.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Missouri scores 93.9 points, 7.4 more per game than the 86.5 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 13.0 more points per game (82.4) than Missouri allows (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is shooting 63.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 12.1 points.

Tre Beard is averaging 15.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Vikings. Dayan Nessah is averaging 15.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.