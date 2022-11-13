dayton-daily-news logo
X

Missouri State edges Youngstown State 25-22

news
41 minutes ago
Jason Shelley threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and Missouri State beat Youngstown State 25-22 in a game featuring seven lead changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and Missouri State beat Youngstown State 25-22 on Saturday night in a game featuring seven lead changes.

Missouri State's 92-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter, capped by Shelley’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Scott with 8:23 remaining, proved to be the game-winning score. The drive included four third-down conversions, including a third-and-18 completion.

It secured Shelley’s sixth fourth-quarter comeback in two seasons.

Kevon Latulas had 14 carries for 78 yards and a score for Missouri State (4-6, 2-5). Scott made five grabs for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Jaleel McLaughlin led Youngstown State (6-4, 4-3) with 227 yards rushing and a touchdown on 28 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

In Other News
1
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
2
New law, new approaches to address lagging reading scores at schools
3
New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at...
4
Monroe voters overwhelmingly pass 3 charter amendments
5
Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top