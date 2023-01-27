Mitchell and Cleveland visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

The Cavaliers are 10-15 on the road. Cleveland averages 111.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 11 the Cavaliers won 110-102 led by 22 points from Caris LeVert, while Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Joe averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.8 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 21.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Luguentz Dort: day to day (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin), Kevin Love: day to day (back), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.