Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Rockets

By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland into a matchup with Houston averaging 28.3 points per game

Cleveland Cavaliers (29-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-37, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -7.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland into a matchup with Houston. He's ninth in the league scoring 28.3 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 7-16 in home games. Houston is second in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.8 rebounds. Alperen Sengun paces the Rockets with 9.0 boards.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-15 away from home. Cleveland is 4-6 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 22 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 111.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

