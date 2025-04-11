Mitchell, Cavaliers take on the Knicks

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -10.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action.

The Knicks are 33-17 in conference games. New York is ninth in the league averaging 116.0 points and is shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are 40-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45.1 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 9.8.

The Knicks make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%). The Cavaliers average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hart is averaging 13.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 41.0 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 121.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Ariel Hukporti: out (knee), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Josh Hart: day to day (knee), OG Anunoby: day to day (thumb).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: day to day (rest), Darius Garland: day to day (toe), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle), Max Strus: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.