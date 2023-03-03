Mitchell leads Cleveland against Detroit after 44-point game

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 113-85 in their last meeting on Feb. 9. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 20 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 22.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Bogdanovic averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Jaden Ivey is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 106.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (hip), Isaiah Livers: day to day (ankle), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.