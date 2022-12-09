Mitchell leads Cleveland against Sacramento after 43-point outing

The Kings are 5-6 on the road. Sacramento is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 127-120 in the last matchup on Nov. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 20.9 points and 7.4 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 105.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (lower leg), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (back), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Kings: De'Aaron Fox: day to day (right foot), Terence Davis: day to day (lower back).

