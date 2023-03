Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup with Washington

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-91 in the last meeting on Feb. 7. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 23 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 27.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Porzingis is averaging 22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (eye).

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.