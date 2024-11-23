Mitchell leads No. 18 Cincinnati in rout of Georgia Tech 81-58

Naithan George made three 3-pointers while scoring 13 points for Georgia Tech (2-3). Duncan Powell added 10 points, while leading scorer Baye Ndogo finished with just five points.

Takeaways

Cincinnati: The Bearcats rode hot shooting to their decisive win, particularly from behind the arc. Cincinnati shot 41% (9 for 22) from 3-point range and 52% (32 for 62) overall.

Georgia Tech: Despite four Yellow Jackets averaging in double-digit points this season, only George and Powell managed to break the 10-point mark. Georgia Tech shot just 36% (21 for 59) from the field and 55% (11 for 20) from the free-throw line.

Key moment

After surrendering the game’s opening basket, Cincinnati forced seven Georgia Tech turnovers in six minutes and reeled off a 14-2 run.

Key stat

Cincinnati's defense was stifling, holding down a Georgia Tech offense that had been averaging 82 points. The Bearcats had a strong day inside, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 44-28 in the paint.

Up next

Cincinnati hosts Alabama State on Wednesday, and Georgia Tech continues its seven-game homestand against Charleston Southern, also on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP