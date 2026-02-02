Mitchell leads Saint Bonaventure against Dayton after 25-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits Dayton after Frank Mitchell scored 25 points in Saint Bonaventure's 77-73 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Flyers have gone 10-2 at home. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 4.4.

The Bonnies are 2-7 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell averaging 4.3.

Dayton is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.6 more points per game (77.4) than Dayton gives up (70.8).

The Flyers and Bonnies square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 13.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dasonte Bowen is averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.