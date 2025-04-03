Mitchell scores 27 points as Cleveland rallies past New York for 61st victory

With Cleveland's win and Boston's loss to Miami, the Cavaliers have a five-game lead for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining.

The Cavaliers trailed 60-53 at halftime before taking control in the third quarter. The game was tied at 83-all before they went on a 15-2 run over a four-minute span late in the third and early in the fourth to go on top for good.

New York's Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven turnovers after missing Tuesday's game due to knee soreness. OG Anunoby scored 23.

Takeaways

Knicks: New York is 8-6 without Jalen Brunson, but the star guard has been cleared to resume basketball activities and could return to the lineup for the the final week of the regular season.

Cavaliers: They have scored at least 120 points 44 times this season, a franchise record. ... Forward Dean Wade did not play due to illness.

Key moment

Cleveland started its decisive run late in the third quarter with eight straight points. That included a steal and driving layup from Isaac Okoro to extend the lead to 89-83.

Key stat

Allen is 31 of 34 from the field in the Cavaliers' last three home games.

Up next

Both teams are on the road. The Knicks are at Atlanta on Saturday while the Cavaliers travel to the Spurs on Thursday night.

