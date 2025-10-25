Mitchell scores 35 as Cavaliers outlast Nets 131-124

Cam Thomas scored 33 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 31 for Brooklyn, who are 0-2.

Cleveland led by 25 points in the third quarter before the Nets rallied in the fourth.

Ziaire Williams hit a 3-pointer to make it 121-115 with 5:18 left before a short delay after a fan ran on the court.

Merrill missed a 3-pointer after play resumed, and Thomas’ layup cut the deficit to 121-117.

Mitchell, who was 10 for 15 from the floor, turned the ball over on the ensuing possession before Brooklyn rookie Egor Demin’s 3-pointer made 121-120 with 3:48 remaining.

Cleveland then took advantage of multiple missed shots by the Nets and scored six consecutive points to extend the lead 127-120 with 38 seconds remaining.

The Cavaliers shot 44 for 82 from the field and made 18 of 42 from 3-point range, including 9 of 11 in the third quarter.

