Mitchell scores 35 points, Cavaliers rout Raptors 118-93

Veteran swingman Danny Green, who signed with the Cavaliers earlier this month, converted a four-point play in the fourth. It was his first appearance in a home game for Cleveland.

Mitchell and Garland combined to make their first seven 3-point attempts and Allen made his first seven shots, staking Cleveland to a 64-52 halftime advantage. Mobley grabbed seven rebounds in the second quarter.

Toronto is in the midst of an eight-game stretch that only includes one at home. The span began with a 95-91 victory at Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

DOUBLE WHAMMY

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff challenged an offensive foul by Mitchell in the third quarter. Not only did the officials uphold Mitchell’s push-off under the basket against Poeltl, they upgraded it to a flagrant-1 foul for being an unnatural basketball play. “I felt like I didn’t foul him,” Mitchell said.

TIP-INS

Raptors: G Scottie Barnes has overcome a rough start to his second season. The reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging 17 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists since the beginning of January. “Scottie is back to playing with super joy and enthusiasm, just like he did in his rookie season,” coach Nick Nurse said. … Nurse and Barnes were both called for technical fouls in the first eight minutes.

Cavaliers: G Dylan Windler, a first-round draft pick in 2019, is averaging 5.3 points through three games on a G League assignment with the Cleveland Charge. He missed the first four months with a sprained right ankle and has not logged a minute in the NBA since April 10, 2022. … The Cavaliers have one open roster spot following the release of five-time All-Star F Kevin Love.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Cavaliers: Visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP