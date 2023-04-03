Mitchell scores 40, Cavaliers power past Pacers 115-105

Cleveland leads New York by three games with four to play in the race for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks own the tiebreaker after beating the Cavaliers 130-116 on Friday.

All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed his third straight game with a sprained right ankle and sore left elbow for Indiana. Center Myles Turner, who has been dealing with a sore left ankle all season, was out for the fifth consecutive game.

Jordan Nwora had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Nesmith had 14 points for the Pacers.

BIG JAY

The Cavaliers welcomed back rim protector Allen, who missed six of the previous nine games with eye and groin injuries. The 6-foot-9, 243-pounder leads the team in rebounding, field goal percentage, contested two-point shots and screen assists.

“You notice a distinct difference with Jarrett off the floor because he is our first line of defense at the rim,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Our defense clicks around the combination of Evan (Mobley) and him being able to protect our other guys out there.”

TIP-INS

Pacers: Haliburton ranks second in the NBA in assists at 10.4 per game, but has not appeared in the required 58 games to qualify for the season-ending leaders. He must play in two of Indiana’s remaining three contests to reach the mark. … G Chris Duarte (left ankle soreness) and G Kendall Brown (right tibia stress reaction) were inactive.

Cavaliers: Mobley averaged 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.5 blocked shots in the past two games while filling in at center for Allen. … Dean Wade made his first start since Dec. 2. He made two baskets in six March games. … F Isaac Okoro (left knee soreness), who was injured March 26 against Houston, sat out his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host New York on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers: Visit Orlando on Tuesday night.

___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP