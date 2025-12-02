Mitchell scores 43 points to lead Cavaliers to 135-119 win over Pacers

Pascal Siakam had 26 points for Indiana, and Andrew Nembhard scored 21.

Garrison Mathews, who signed a second 10-day contract Monday with the Pacers, added 15 points — hitting all three of his attempts from 3-point range. Jay Huff also scored 15.

The Cavaliers shot 51% from the field while the Pacers shot 49%. Cleveland had a 48-36 rebounding edge. Indiana had 14 turnovers, six more than Cleveland.

Cleveland led by 21 twice, the last time at 53-32 before settling for a 66-54 halftime lead. The Pacers' only lead was 2-0. Hunter put the Cavaliers ahead for good at 5-2 with a 3-pointer.

The teams shot nearly the same in the opening half as the Pacers were at 50% and the Cavaliers at 49%. The difference was Cleveland had a 27-15 rebounding advantage and committed just three turnovers while the Pacers had eight.

The Pacers trailed 99-90 after three quarters. The Cavaliers scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and retained a comfortable margin the rest of the game.

The Cavaliers were without Darius Garland, who sat out of the second of back-to-back games to manage his left toe injury. Lonzo Ball missed the game due to an illness.

