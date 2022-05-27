Mixed verdict for fraternity members charged in hazing death

Henricksen was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and tampering with evidence, while Krinn was found not guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and felonious assault.

Henrickson was found guilty of eight counts of hazing and seven counts of failure to comply, while Krinn was convicted of obstruction of official business, hazing and failure to comply. Krinn is scheduled to be sentenced July 8 and Henricksen on July 29, but it wasn't clear Friday what punishment they might face.

Six other fraternity members pleaded guilty to various charges, and some testified against Henrickson and Krinn. All six could receive a jail term when they are sentenced later this year, but Wood County prosecutors have said they will likely receive probation.

Foltz’s parents said in a statement after the verdict that they will remain committed to combating hazing on all university campuses.

“It didn’t have to be this way, and make no mistake, it will happen again until Greek organizations and the universities that support them end hazing for good,” they said.

The family’s attorneys said the verdict sends a clear message that hazing is a crime and that “Greek organizations and universities that create environments where hazing thrives must also be held accountable.”