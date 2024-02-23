MLS says its has reduced the suspension of FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga by one game

Major League Soccer says it has reduced the suspension of FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga from three games to two
21 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The suspension of FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga has been reduced from three games to two, Major League Soccer said Friday.

Miazga, voted the league's top defender last season, was suspended and fined an undisclosed amount last November after entering the match officials' locker room following a game against the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 4.

The league said the reduction comes after “a successful petition based on his continued commitment and compliance with a recommended treatment program overseen by MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Program.”

Miazga served the first game of his suspension against the Columbus Crew on December 2, 2023, and will also miss a match Sunday against Toronto FC. He will be eligible to return against the Chicago Fire on March 2.

