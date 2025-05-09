Mobley and Garland return to starting lineup as Cavaliers try to cut into Pacers' 2-0 series lead

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and All-Star guard Darius Garland will return to the starting lineup for the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley holds his Defensive Player of the Year trophy before Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley holds his Defensive Player of the Year trophy before Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and All-Star guard Darius Garland are back in the starting lineup for the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Key backup De’Andre Hunter also is active after missing Game 2 with a sprained right thumb.

The announcement came about 30 minutes before the start of Game 3 at Indianapolis. The Pacers lead the Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-0.

Mobley missed Tuesday's game with a sprained left ankle. Garland missed each of the Cavs' four previous postseason games with a sprained big toe on his left foot.

Coach Kenny Atkinson wouldn't say whether any of the three would be on minute restrictions, though he seemed most concerned with Garland because of much time he's missed recently.

The Pacers have taken advantage of Cleveland's injuries by using their depth to pull away late in Game 1 and rallying from a seven-point deficit in the final minute to take Game 3 on Tyrese Haliburton's 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots as Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith, left, defends in the second half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) falls after Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) blocked his shot in the second half during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

