Mobley back from 5-game absence, starts for Cavs vs Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley is back in the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers for a key game Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Mobley missed the previous five games with a sprained left ankle and the Cavaliers lost four of them without their big man.
Mobley is a leading contender for Rookie of the Year and tops all first-year players with 20 double-doubles.
The Cavaliers went into the night a game ahead of the Nets for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
