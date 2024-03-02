Mobley, Garland lead short-handed Cavaliers past Pistons, 110-100

DETROIT (AP) — Darius Garland hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Evan Mobley had 22 points and 17 rebounds and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Detroit Pistons 110-100 on Friday night.
Playing without Donovan Mitchell (knee soreness) and Caris LeVert (elbow), Cleveland led 77-52 in the third quarter, but only scored 19 fourth-quarter points, allowing the Pistons to get as close as 107-100. The Cavaliers improved to 39-20.
Garland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range and 1 of 9 on 2-pointers.
Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 21 points and 10 assists, and Isaiah Stewart had 16 points and nine rebounds. Detroit has lost seven of eight to fall to 9-50.
Cleveland led by 15 points at halftime and started the third quarter with a 14-4 run to go up 77-52. Garland hit two 3-pointers in the run, making him 8 for 9.
The Cavaliers led 91-70 at the end of the third, having hit 50% (16-32) of their 3-pointers and only 34% (11-32) of their 2-point attempts.
The Pistons cut it 103-93 with 4:53 to play, but couldn't get any closer until Jalen Duren's free throws pulled them within eight with 2:30 left.
Garland answered with his first 2-pointer of the game and the Cavaliers were able to run out the clock.
Cleveland dominated the first half from behind the arc. They outscored Detroit 39-9 on 3-pointers and led by as many as 26 points before the Pistons got within 63-48 at the half.
UP NEXT
Cavaliers: Host New York on Sunday night.
Pistons: At Orlando on Sunday night.
