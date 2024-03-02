Mobley, Garland lead short-handed Cavaliers past Pistons, 110-100

Garland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range and 1 of 9 on 2-pointers.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 21 points and 10 assists, and Isaiah Stewart had 16 points and nine rebounds. Detroit has lost seven of eight to fall to 9-50.

Cleveland led by 15 points at halftime and started the third quarter with a 14-4 run to go up 77-52. Garland hit two 3-pointers in the run, making him 8 for 9.

The Cavaliers led 91-70 at the end of the third, having hit 50% (16-32) of their 3-pointers and only 34% (11-32) of their 2-point attempts.

The Pistons cut it 103-93 with 4:53 to play, but couldn't get any closer until Jalen Duren's free throws pulled them within eight with 2:30 left.

Garland answered with his first 2-pointer of the game and the Cavaliers were able to run out the clock.

Cleveland dominated the first half from behind the arc. They outscored Detroit 39-9 on 3-pointers and led by as many as 26 points before the Pistons got within 63-48 at the half.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host New York on Sunday night.

Pistons: At Orlando on Sunday night.

