Mobley, Garland lead short-handed Cavaliers past Pistons, 110-100

Darius Garland hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Evan Mobley had 22 points and 17 rebounds and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Detroit Pistons 110-100 on Friday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — Darius Garland hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Evan Mobley had 22 points and 17 rebounds and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Detroit Pistons 110-100 on Friday night.

Playing without Donovan Mitchell (knee soreness) and Caris LeVert (elbow), Cleveland led 77-52 in the third quarter, but only scored 19 fourth-quarter points, allowing the Pistons to get as close as 107-100. The Cavaliers improved to 39-20.

Garland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range and 1 of 9 on 2-pointers.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 21 points and 10 assists, and Isaiah Stewart had 16 points and nine rebounds. Detroit has lost seven of eight to fall to 9-50.

Cleveland led by 15 points at halftime and started the third quarter with a 14-4 run to go up 77-52. Garland hit two 3-pointers in the run, making him 8 for 9.

The Cavaliers led 91-70 at the end of the third, having hit 50% (16-32) of their 3-pointers and only 34% (11-32) of their 2-point attempts.

The Pistons cut it 103-93 with 4:53 to play, but couldn't get any closer until Jalen Duren's free throws pulled them within eight with 2:30 left.

Garland answered with his first 2-pointer of the game and the Cavaliers were able to run out the clock.

Cleveland dominated the first half from behind the arc. They outscored Detroit 39-9 on 3-pointers and led by as many as 26 points before the Pistons got within 63-48 at the half.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host New York on Sunday night.

Pistons: At Orlando on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Clark County church, cemeteries damaged by tornado; cleanup continues
2
2nd man sentenced to prison in West Chester gang-related shooting death
3
WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison...
4
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports
5
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top