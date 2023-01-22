Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102

Drue Holiday scored 28 and Bobby Portis Jr. added 23 for Milwaukee, which played its fifth straight game without Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is nursing a sore left knee.

On Friday, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked about Mobley's tantalizing potential.

“There's a version of Evan that is going to be dominant,” he said.

The Cavs have been urging Mobley to be more aggressive and he didn't back down from the Bucks as the 7-footer powered his way to the basket and dropped several mid-range jumpers in the lane.

BUCKS STOP HERE

The injuries to Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee, have prevented the Bucks from developing continuity.

Still, they've stayed among the East's top teams.

Coach MIke Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo hasn't sustained a setback. The 28-year-old has been able to participate in 5-on-5 workouts the past few days and his availability is literally on a daily basis.

Budenholzer stressed the decision for him to sit is a collaborative effort, but that ultimately it comes down to Antetokounmpo whether he's ready to play.

DANDY ANDY

The Cavs honored former center and fan favorite Anderson Varejão during a halftime ceremony, celebrating both his 13-year playing career in Cleveland and new role with the team in player development and as a global ambassador.

The Brazilian native was known for his hustle, frizzy hairdo and warm personality.

“A guy that worked hard,” Varejão said when asked how he wanted to be remembered. “A guy who came from nothing and made it to the best basketball in the world. Someone who gave everything."

TIP-INS

Bucks: Portis Jr. recorded his 28th double-double. ... C Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) and Milwaukee’s front office mutually agreed to seek a trade earlier in the week. … Middleton missed his 18th straight game. The former All-Star has only appeared in seven contests this season.

Cavaliers: Mitchell's injury isn't believed to be serious, but Bickerstaff said the team “will take our time” so it doesn't turn into a lingering issue. ... Bickerstaff notched his 100th win with the Cavs. ... Cleveland committed just two fouls in the first 23:43. ... F Dean Wade returned from a 24-game absence and played 10 minutes.

UP NEXT:

Bucks: Visit Detroit on Monday night.

Cavaliers: Visit New York on Tuesday night.

