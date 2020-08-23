Molina gets 4 hits as Cardinals beat Reds 6-2

It was Molina's first four-hit game against Cincinnati and No. 19 for his career. He needs one more RBI to tie Joe Medwick (923) for eighth place in Cardinals history.

Génesis Cabrera (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Mahle was lifted after three innings. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two.

St. Louis right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon finally got some runs to work with after not receiving a single run of support in either of his first two starts. With two outs and two on in the fifth, he was relieved by Cabrera, who got a flyout to end the inning.

BACK FROM COVID-19

St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong returned to the lineup after he was sidelined as part of the team's coronavirus outbreak. He went 0 for 4 in his first game since July 29 in Minnesota.

ROSTER MOVE

The Cardinals optioned pitcher Seth Elledge to the team's alternate training site to make room on the active roster for DeJong.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was back in the lineup after sitting out Saturday night’s game. He is working his way back from a left quad injury.

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez is scheduled to pitch a live batting practice against teammates Monday at Busch Stadium. RHP Ryan Helsley will have a bullpen session. Both are on the COVID-19 injured list.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Trevor Bauer (3-0, 0.68 ERA) will pitch Monday at Milwaukee. In four starts, he has struck out 41 batters and allowed just eight hits. He pitched seven innings in his last start, a 5-0 win against Kansas City.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0, 3.12 ERA) will make his third start Monday against visiting Kansas City. His last outing was the shortest start of his career, coming out after 1 2/3 innings against the Cubs.

