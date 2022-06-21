Mom sentenced in death of newborn found in college dorm

Breyona Reddick, 21, of Cleveland, was sentenced Tuesday to a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 15 years, based on good behavior. She pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter as part of a deal with Portage County prosecutors, who dismissed several other counts including aggravated murder, child endangerment and tampering with evidence,

The newborn’s body was found in October 2019 inside a trash bag that had been left in a dormitory restroom at Hiram College, a small liberal arts school. The Portage County coroner has said the child was a boy and was born full-term, but prosecutors said defense lawyers were expected to argue at trial that the child was stillborn.