Monahan and Coyle lead Blue Jackets past Devils 5-3 to stop 4-game skid

Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves, and defenseman Zach Werenski had two assists.

Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat and Timo Meier scored for the Devils, who opened a 2-0 lead 3:03 into the game. It was Meier's 10th goal of the season and fifth in the last six games.

Jesper Bratt had two assists for the second straight game, and Hischier had one to give him 12 points in the past six games. Jake Allen stopped 19 shots.

New Jersey (16-9-1) was handed its second consecutive loss in regulation at home after starting 9-0-1 at the Prudential Center this season. The Devils missed an opportunity to move ahead of Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus (12-9-5) improved to 5-5-2 in the past 12 games and climbed out of last place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the New York Rangers.

Monahan scored on a power-play wrist shot at 7:14 of the third, assisted by Isac Lundestrom, to put Columbus up 4-2.

The Blue Jackets won 62.3% of the faceoffs in the game.

