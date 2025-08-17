Monasterio's 3-run homer lifts Brewers to 14th straight win, 6-5 over Reds

Elly De La Cruz scored on a sacrifice fly in the 11th and Noelvi Marte hit a solo home run to bring the game within one. Matt McLain hit deep to center field, but Brandon Lockridge caught it for the final out.

Ke’Bryan Hayes and Spencer Steer each had solo homers in the sixth to take the 2-1 lead for the Reds.

William Contreras hit a single toward Reds left field Jake Fraley to start the 10th inning, who bobbled the ball and fell. Automatic runner Anthony Seigler scored and Fraley was replaced in left field by Santiago Espinal.

Trevor Megill (4-2) allowed one run and one hit, striking out two in the 10th. Nick Mears earned his first save of the season.

Reds lefty Joe La Sorsa (0-1) gave up three runs and three hits.

Key moment

Two runners advanced on a wild pitch by Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft in the seventh inning. Sal Frelick broke his bat and grounded out to keep the Reds up 2-1.

Key stat

Reds' Miguel Andujar recorded two hits to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Up next

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (8-3, 2.41 ERA) will face Brewers LHP Jose Quintana (10-4, 3.44) in the series finale on Sunday.

