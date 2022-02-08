Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellefontaine 46, London 42

Bishop Hartley 61, Cols. Whetstone 35

Bloomdale Elmwood 52, Elmore Woodmore 42

Byesville Meadowbrook 55, Coshocton 38

Chillicothe 64, Hillsboro 60

Cin. Turpin 70, Hamilton Ross 59

Cle. VASJ 62, Mentor Lake Cath. 50

Collins Western Reserve 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 52

Cols. Beechcroft 74, Cols. Northland 71

Day. Christian 78, Day. Jefferson 21

Defiance 43, Celina 36

Dola Hardin Northern 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56

Dublin Scioto 75, Galloway Westland 48

Eastlake North 79, Andrews Osborne Academy 58

Fairfield 74, Hamilton 60

Gahanna Lincoln 46, Westerville Cent. 39

Gates Mills Hawken 50, Beachwood 44

Granville Christian 49, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39

Middlefield Cardinal 52, Orwell Grand Valley 48

Mogadore 71, Warren JFK 68

Newark 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

Norwalk 49, Vermilion 42

Peebles 57, Manchester 51

Pettisville 43, Montpelier 29

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, New Paris National Trail 32

Poland Seminary 47, Girard 37

Portsmouth W. 71, Beaver Eastern 39

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Hilliard Bradley 49

Proctorville Fairland 59, Ironton 20

STVM 71, Lyndhurst Brush 63

Spencerville 63, Harrod Allen E. 47

Tol. Ottawa Hills 62, Oregon Stritch 43

Utica 62, Hebron Lakewood 53

Wapakoneta 49, Lima Bath 33

Williamsport Westfall 45, Piketon 42

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Worthington Kilbourne 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail...
2
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
3
Local doc: If C.J. Uzomah’s knee is stable and strong, he should be...
4
UC scientists study how robotic dogs, art-therapy app help depression...
5
JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top