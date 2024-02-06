Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 69, Grove City Christian 54

Christian Community School 63, Horizon-Lorain 56

Grand River Academy 67, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 45

Rocky River 62, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41

Strongsville 68, Wooster 42

Wickliffe 68, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 48

Willard 61, Huron 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Judge denies motion to dismiss case in deadly Clark County bus crash
2
2 injured in fiery Clark County crash
3
Sheila Henry is living Black history in her trailblazing role in Clark...
4
Hamilton 5-year-old earns Hero of Character award
5
World record attempt raises funds to donate pinball machine to Joe...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top