Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 69, Grove City Christian 54
Christian Community School 63, Horizon-Lorain 56
Grand River Academy 67, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 45
Rocky River 62, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41
Strongsville 68, Wooster 42
Wickliffe 68, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 48
Willard 61, Huron 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
